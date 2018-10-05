VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - A man accused of killing two Vancouver men at an apartment complex last year pleaded not guilty plea by reason of insanity this week.
Dustin Lee Zapel was arrested in connection to the crimes in July 2017 and booked into the Clark County Jail. He was later arranged on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of attempted premeditated murder.
Court documents show how brutal the alleged crimes were, with investigators stating one of the victims appeared to have been stabbed more than 20 times in his head, torso and stomach.
Authorities later identified the two victims as 55-year-old James Olsen and 42-year-old Thomas West.
Investigators said Zapel also attempted to stab a third person at the Central Park Place Apartments in the 1900 block of Fort Vancouver Way. The man escaped the scene without injury.
A resident at the complex at the time told FOX 12 he discovered the bodies of the two victims. Josh Palmer said he knows Zapel and mentioned that he had seen a recent change in his personality.
"He was kind strange off his medicine the last couple of months,” Palmer said. “He would talk to himself and giggle to himself.”
The judge Wednesday ordered Zapel to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Zapel is scheduled for a competency evaluation Nov. 27.
