PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of intentionally driving his SUV into a Vietnamese Catholic church in northeast Portland on Christmas Eve was scheduled to appear in court for the first time Wednesday, but he didn’t show up.
The bailiff said John Hieu Phung didn't show because he was placed on a mental health hold.
Phung was released from jail on his own recognizance, but according to the bailiff, he was later picked up in Astoria.
Phung is facing three charges after police say he drove his Acura MDX into Our Lady of Lavang Church on Northeast Alameda Street Monday morning.
Investigators say he admitted to the crime and told them he did so after getting into a fight with his family.
Phung has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief – a felony – as well as failure to perform duties of a driver for property damage and criminal trespass in the second degree, which are both misdemeanors.
Although Phung did not appear in court Wednesday, a representative from Our Lady of Lavang was present.
Hai Do, who works at the church, said Phung did have a connection to his congregation. Up until last year, Phung's children were enrolled in Sunday school there.
Do said he still doesn't know exactly what led Phung to drive his SUV into their worship center.
He’s just grateful for the people who stepped in to clean up so they could still hold Christmas Eve mass.
“I just use this time here to say thank you very much for the people who came over to our church and all the volunteers from the neighborhood, volunteers Saint Rose, volunteers and our parishioners to help clean up and restore our church,” Do said.
Do said insurance agents have not yet been to the church to survey the destruction, so church leaders still don't have an estimate of the damages.
Meanwhile, the district attorney's office says Clatsop County deputies picked up Phung, who is now being held at a medical facility in Astoria.
FOX 12 reached out to see what led to that mental health hold but has not heard back.
Phung’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 9.
