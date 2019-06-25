PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of entering an apartment and sexually assaulting a woman in southeast Portland pleaded no contest to charges including attempted assault Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred in September 2018 in the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street, according to Portland police.
Officers say Damascus L. Menefee entered the apartment through an unlocked door and refused to leave.
Two people were inside the apartment, according to police, and one of them fled the apartment and contacted a nearby person to ask for a phone to call 911. The other resident, the female victim, was then sexually assaulted inside the apartment by Menefee before police arrived, according to law enforcement.
In court Tuesday afternoon, Menefee pleaded no content to burglary in the first degree and attempted assault in the second degree. Several much harsher charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Menefee is due back in court for sentencing July 17.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
