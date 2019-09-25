KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Kelso police arrested a man accused of exposing himself near an elementary school Monday.
The suspect, 30-year-old Maurice Williams, was charged with indecent exposure after witnesses told police he was “spinning in circles with his genitals exposed near Barnes Elementary School.”
According to elementary officials, the suspect also tried accessing a playground while children were in their classrooms.
Ashley Frasier, a parent of a kindergartener, said she found out about the incident on Facebook after a parent posted about it.
“Of course, everyone started flooding the comment section,” Frasier said. “And we’re like, why haven’t we heard anything from the school yet?”
The school principal issued a letter to parents the following day.
In the letter, the principal wrote, in part: “The safety of our students in our foremost concern. We have procedures and policies in place to maintain a safe environment for all students…We are continually impressed with the Kelso Police Department’s ability to handle situations involving our schools so swiftly.”
The letter also said that parents alerted staff to the suspect’s presence near the school. Officials said they monitored the man while they waited for police to arrive. The suspect then left but police were able to track him down nearby. It’s unclear if any children were exposed to the man’s behavior.
The school district said it didn’t immediately know the suspect was arrested elsewhere on exposure charges.
Wednesday, the district told FOX 12 it regrets the delay in notifying parents. A spokeswoman said the incident happened late in the day Monday and said the response time to reach parents was not as prompt as usual for this type of incident.
“I guess I’m glad the school issued out an email and let everybody know, and now the guy’s caught and it’s all taken care of, so I think we all feel a little better after that,” Frasier said.
Williams was in court Tuesday. He will again appear before a judge in October.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
