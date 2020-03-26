PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man accused of exposing himself to three girls near a Portland middle school.
The incident occurred March 9 this month near Robert Gray Middle School.
According to investigators, Hassan Abdullahi had been waiting in some bushes near the school with his genitals exposed. When the girls passed by, he asked them to take a picture with his phone, which caused them to scream, according to law enforcement.
Abdullahi ran away on foot and later left in a light blue Toyota Highlander, according to investigators. He was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he faces a charge of public indecency.
According to police, the incident involved two 13-year-old girls and one 12-year-old girl.
Anyone with additional information about this case or any similar cases is asked to contact Officer Matt Jacobsen at 503-823-0097 or matthew.jacobsen@portlandoregon.gov.
