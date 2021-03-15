MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he fired shots during a domestic disturbance in McMinnville.
At about 12:41 a.m., officers were called out to a disturbance involving a man and woman at an apartment in the 700 block of Southeast Davis Street. Police said 911 callers reported shots being fired at the location by a man with a rifle who then fled in a vehicle.
Officers arrived to the scene and learned the shots had been fired into the air by the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Luis E. Palma-Hernandez.
No one was struck by gunfire.
According to police, an investigation revealed that Palma-Hernandez had been in an altercation with his wife and her 24-year-old brother, who also lives at the apartment.
Police said Palma-Hernandez made threats to kill the brother, retrieved a rifle from the trunk of his vehicle, and fired three rounds into the air while standing a few feet from the front door of the apartment.
Along with his wife and brother-in-law, Palma-Hernandez's 2-year-old daughter and mother-in-law were also inside the apartment when the shots were fired.
Police said Palma-Hernandez called 911 a short time later to report the incident. He stated that he had fired in self-defense. Witness statements contradicted his statements, as well as the evidence at the scene, according to police.
Palma-Hernandez was taken into custody on Northeast Evans Street near Northeast 26th Street at about 1:45 a.m. Police said the rifle - a .223 caliber AR-15 - was recovered from his vehicle and seized as evidence.
Palma-Hernandez was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on four counts of menacing constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.
(2) comments
Moron. Should never be allowed to own a firearm again.
23-year-old Luis E. Palma-Hernandez.
They just make the world a better place. Thank your local government.
