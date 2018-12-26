PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a Portland teenager who was trying to cross a street has escaped, and is believed to be in Saudi Arabia.
Abdulrahman Noorah, a Saudi citizen, was in Portland on a student visa in August of 2016 when he was accused of hitting and killing 15-year-old Fallon Smart with his car at Southeast 43rd Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
Police say he was speeding and driving recklessly, and left the scene for a while before eventually coming back.
The then 20-year-old Noorah was emotional in court facing charges of manslaughter, hit and run and reckless driving.
Months would go by before deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service say Noorah cut his ankle monitor off and vanished.
According to investigators, he was last known to be in a newer black GMC Yukon XL on June 10, 2017, when he was picked up near Southeast 106th Avenue and Southeast Division Street in Portland - that is where they would find the monitoring device.
Officials say the plates of the escape vehicle appear to either be out-of-state or a dealer placard, and they suspect it may be a limo service or rental.
At the time, police feared he disappeared after experiencing a mental health issue while awaiting trial.
Months after that, sometime this summer, deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service say they learned he was in Saudi Arabia, after officials with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received information from Saudi officials confirming he was there. Now, they want to find out who helped him escape.
A deputy with the U.S. Marshal's Service told FOX 12 Wednesday:
"Requests were made by HSI for additional information to Saudi Officials regarding Noorah’s inbound flight arrival to the Kingdom and those requests have gone unanswered."
FOX 12 asked deputies if they believe the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia helped Noorah leave the United States.
They responded:
"We are still trying to determine who assisted him in fleeing."
The U.S. Marshals Service says it is working with Homeland Security and the Office of International Affairs to get Noorah back to the U.S. for trial.
The United States does not have an extradition treaty with Saudi Arabia.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.