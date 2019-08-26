PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Witnesses stood with cameras rolling at a northwest Portland McDonald's, capturing the intense moments when a suspect accused of holding a woman at knifepoint was tackled by a bystander.
On Monday, the man accused, 38-year-old Christopher Hall, had his first day in court. Police say it all started with a burglary call at a nearby church.
When police arrived court documents state Hall had a padlock with a chain attached to it and swung it at an officer's head, barely missing her.
Court documents say Hall then ran to a McDonald's at Northwest 18th Avenue and West Burnside West Burnside Street, where a woman was waiting with her daughter for a ride after a Portland Thorn's game.
Documents state Hall knocked the woman to the ground and held her at knifepoint, even using her as a shield from police, all while her daughter watched the ordeal.
According to court documents, police eventually drew their guns and tried to negotiate with Hall before he dropped the knife and ran away.
Video shows the suspect took off around a corner and a bystander tackled him, helping hold Hall down until officers could handcuff him.
The court documents also alleged Hall later admitted to this series of crimes.
Hall is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder, kidnap in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, resist arrest, menacing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
