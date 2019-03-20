WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage boy turned himself in to deputies.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating the suspect Wednesday.
Deputies said a 13-year-old boy was walking home from school at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Sarala Street when he was approached by a man.
Deputies said the man coaxed the boy into letting him inside the boy’s home, so he could use the restroom.
The boy let the man inside and when the suspect exited the bathroom, he touched the boy in an “inappropriate, unwanted sexual manner,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The boy told the man to leave the home and the suspect complied.
A surveillance image of the suspect was released by deputies Wednesday.
By Wednesday afternoon, deputies said the suspect in this case turned himself in. He was being interviewed by deputies as the investigation continued.
The suspect's name was not immediately released.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact detectives at (503) 846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.