PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of kidnapping a couple at knifepoint and raping a woman in southeast Portland appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Matthew Lee Fennern, 27, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and first-degree rape.
Police arrested Fennern on Feb. 1 following an investigation that began on Jan. 25.
A man told police Fennern pulled a knife on him and his girlfriend while they were walking at Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Salmon.
According to court documents, Fennern forced the couple into a tent, and then raped the woman. The couple were able to escape the tent, but the man said Fennern stabbed him in the throat, according to court documents.
Fennern's next court date is scheduled for March 26.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
