Man accused of killing 70-year-old near Stayton pleads guilty to manslaughter

NEAR STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a 70-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week.
Police say Samuel G. Taylor, 26, stabbed Jere Moody, of Stayton, at a home in the 18000 block of North Santiam Highway in October 2017. Moody was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Taylor was arrested on a murder charge after the stabbing and booked into the Marion County Jail. He plead guilty Thursday to the lesser charge of manslaughter in the first degree.
Taylor is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 6.
