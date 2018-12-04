CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter in Vancouver was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.
Ryan Burge pleaded not guilty to first and second-degree murder in the death of Hartley Anderson.
Police say Burge was babysitting the girl last month when she suffered severe head trauma and later died at the hospital.
According to court documents, Burge told police he did not hurt Anderson and that she hurt herself, banging her head against the wall during a tantrum.
Investigators say they found “impacts to the drywall” in the apartment where she was found unconscious.
But doctors who evaluated her say her injuries could not have been self-inflicted.
FOX 12 spoke with Anderson's family who showed up to court, looking for justice.
"He probably doesn't feel anything. He probably doesn't have any remorse," said Whitney Luchau, Anderson's aunt. "It sucks to have that piece of our lives taken because of him."
Burge is scheduled to appear back in court on March 12, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
