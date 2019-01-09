PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend nearly three years ago has changed his plea.
In court Wednesday morning, Spencer Johnson pled guilty to manslaughter. The plea is reduced from the murder charge Johnson was originally facing.
Police say Johnson shot and killed 48-year-old Cory Lumber at the Misty Firs Apartments in southeast Portland in July 2016.
Police reports show that Johnson had a history of domestic violence, once causing a previous girlfriend to say that “he is eventually going to kill.”
Johnson’s sentencing for the killing of Cory Lumber is set for one week from Wednesday.
