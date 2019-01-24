KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a clerk during a robbery in Kelso Tuesday morning has a lengthy arrest record that dates back to 2014.
FOX 12 five years ago covered a robbery at a Vancouver convenience store; at the time, a witness told FOX 12 that D’Anthony Williams held a knife to his throat while attempting to rob him.
The Longview Police Department says they are also investigating a possible connection between Williams and an armed robbery at Monarca Mexican Restaurant last month.
Williams has been convicted of more than a dozen crimes since 2011, including numerous counts of theft, and was arrested for robbing an ampm store when he was 14 years old.
Nearly five years before Williams was arrested in connection to the murder of Kayla Chapman, he served time at a juvenile detention center for a different crime.
“I heard a bang,” Daniel Fisher, who spoke to FOX 12 in 2014, said. “Looked up to the front and see a guy climbing over the front counter with a hood and a mask.”
Fisher was one of three people inside the ampm store when, according to him, Williams and another man robbed the store and attacked the clerk. That’s when Fisher said he intervened.
Fisher passed away in 2016, but him mom, Nita, still remembers her son’s scary encounter with Williams.
“I look at Danny for catching him the first time,” Nita said. “He’s my hero. Now he’s up in heaven.”
Williams was arrested that same day; he later pleaded guilty to first degree robbery and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in juvenile detention.
Records show soon after Williams was released he was convicted of theft in 2016 and three more charges the following year, including third degree assault of a law enforcement officer.
Nita says it’s shocking to hear that the man who in 2014 threatened her son at knifepoint is also suspected of shooting and killing Kayla Chapman.
“I just can’t believe that he killed that innocent girl,” Nita said.
Williams has not been convicted in the case, however Nita says she’s saddened to learn of the slew of crimes he’s been convicted of in the past.
“I don’t feel sorry for him, but I wish I would’ve known him because I would have helped him,” Nita said.
Employees at Monarca Mexican Restaurant say two armed suspects were involved in the robbery last month. Police are still looking for leads that could tie Williams to the robbery.
