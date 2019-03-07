PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man near Portland State University in 2017 was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon.
Nicholas Hannan pleaded guilty Dec. 18 last year to charges of first degree manslaughter and second degree assault in connection to the death of 21-year-old Diego Tejeda-Manzo.
Tejeda-Manzo was killed on Nov. 7, 2017, when police say they found him lying on the ground in the 1700 block of Southwest Park Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. Law enforcement arrested Hannan and David Michael Brown in connection to the crime.
Hannan and Brown confronted Tejeda-Manzo outside a Subway in the 1700 block of Southwest Park Avenue and, during the confrontation, Hannan attacked Tejeda-Manzo and fired multiple rounds from a handgun, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.
According to the attorney’s office, Tejeda-Manzo was armed and shot back at Hannan. Hannan suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Hannan Thursday was sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
The attorney’s office last year said Brown is facing charges of second-degree assault and third-degree assault. He is due back in court in May.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
