WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The man police say killed 18-year-old Fermin Alonso-Alonso during a house party in Rock Creek last year pleaded not guilty to charges Thursday.
Torrey Caprice Brumfield was already in custody in eastern Oregon serving a sentence on unrelated charges, but was transferred back to Washington County to be tried in this new case.
The shooting off Northwest Connett Meadow Court in September last year occurred at a short-term rental house, according to law enforcement. Brumfield is facing four charges in connection with the shooting, including murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
His lawyer Thursday told a Washington County judge that Brumfield will exercise his Fifth Amendment right to refuse interviews with police. The victim’s family did not make an appearance at the arraignment Thursday.
FOX 12 spoke with the Alonso’s mother after the shooting before detectives had identified Brumfield as a suspect.
Eulalalia Alonso pleaded with the shooter to turn themselves in and said her son has just graduated high school before he was killed.
Cell phone video shows dozens of people were inside the home in 17700 block of Northwest Connett Meadow Court when the shooting occurred. The house had been rented on Airbnb for a birthday party.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies interviewed more than 50 witnesses, but it wasn’t until last month that detectives named Brumfield as a suspect. Brumfield has various prior convictions, including, assault 3, theft 3 and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing next week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.