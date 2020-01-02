VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of killing a 17-year-old Vancouver girl is now facing a hate crime charge.
David Bogdanov, 25, appeared in a Clark County courtroom Thursday morning for a bail hearing.
Bogdanov has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Nikki Kuhnhausen. He now also faces a charge of malicious harassment, a hate crime offense in Washington.
The body of the Kuhnhausen was found on Dec. 7 on Larch Mountain in Clark County. The discovery came six months after Kuhnhausen’s family reported her missing.
Court documents state that Kuhnhausen communicated with Bogdanov through an online app.
Investigators believe in early June, Kuhnhausen and Bogdanov met in-person for a hook up. When Bogdanov found out Kuhnhausen was biologically male, he strangled her to death in a rage of violence, detectives previously told FOX 12.
When Vancouver police officers first interviewed Bogdanov in October - months before Kuhnhausen’s body was discovered. He admitted to meeting Kuhnhausen, according to court documents.
Detectives said Bogdanov told them when Kuhnhausen revealed she was transgender, he felt “really, really disturbed” and kicked her out of his van before going directly to work.
However, investigators believe Bogdanov lied to them regarding his actions and whereabouts.
Cell phone records, according to a police affidavit, show Bogdanov instead went to the Larch Mountain area – where Kuhnhausen’s remains were eventually found – and not directly to work.
On Thursday, a judge set Bogdanov's bail at $750,000.
It was a move that came to a shock to Kuhnhausen's mother - Lisa Woods - who stood feet away from Bogdanov in court. She asked the judge to keep him locked up.
"I feel like the justice system just failed my baby one more time - it's like her being murdered all over again," said Woods.
If Bogdanov does post bail as he awaits his trial scheduled for July, the judge said there will be certain conditions he'll have to follow, including maximum supervision and no contact with Kuhnhausen's family.
