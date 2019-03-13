Man accused of leading deputies on pursuit in Tillamook Co. nabbed by K-9

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 36-year-old wanted man suspected of eluding law enforcement in rural Tillamook County was arrested after he was found by a K-9.
On Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle pursuit by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
Tillamook County deputies had chased a male driver into a small rural neighborhood of Beaver and the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. A Lincoln County K-9 was requested to locate the suspect.
Lincoln County Deputy Derick Smith and K-9 Nix responded to the area of Blaine Road and River Bend Road to assist in the search.
At 7:40 p.m., Nix began tracking the suspect, traveling down the north side of the Nestucca River. Deputies said the search spanned along the river, through yards and over fences.
After about a quarter mile of tracking, at 8:30 p.m., Nix alerted that she smelled something on the north side of Blaine Road at R O Richards Road.
The suspect, identified as Miguel A. Neto of Rockaway Beach, was hiding in a steep headily brushed and wooded hillside and found by Nix.
Neto was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Tillamook County Jail on outstanding warrants including felon in possession of a firearm and charges related to the vehicle pursuit.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.