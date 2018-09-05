Man accused of molesting teens in cases tied to Vancouver church

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office fears there could be more victims in a child molestation case with ties to a Vancouver church.
Robert Wilson Rector, 29, faces four counts of third-degree child molestation charges and one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
All alleged victims in three cases told authorities they knew Rector through church groups. One case specifically mentions Rector as a youth leader for New Heights Church.
Court documents paint a picture of a predator who met teenage boys through church and molested them during sleepovers hosted at a home he rented from his parents.
Prosecutors first filed charges against Rector in May.
Authorities said he abused a 15-year-old boy last summer by inappropriately touching him in the groin area four times during an overnight gaming party – all instances allegedly occurred while the teen was trying to sleep.
More charges were filed in July, involving two other teenage boys. Some of the allegations spanned several years and go back about a decade.
One alleged victim, now 23 years old, told investigators in June that he came forward to “make sense of it and make sure that there is no contact with anyone.”
In that instance, court documents revealed a similar narrative. The man said Rector inappropriately touched him during a sleepover when he was 15.
Another man told deputies Rector molested him when he was a young teen, once after a ski trip, and on two separate occasions during sleepovers.
In one instance, court records said the teen woke to Rector standing above him taking photos, and realized someone had pulled his genitals out of his pants.
A church employee told Fox 12 that Rector has never held a paid position or an official role at the church. The employee also said the incidents did not occur at church-sponsored gatherings. However, the employee acknowledged ties to the congregation in all cases, and said the church is “heartbroken” by the allegations and is working with the sheriff’s office as the investigation continues.
Court documents show that Rector told detectives, in an interview regarding one case, that he rubbed a teen’s back. He also said he “Didn’t do anything on purpose” and didn’t recall much from the occasion.
Rector pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial is set for November.
Deputies are urging any witnesses or other potential victims to reach out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
