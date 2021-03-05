Herbert Rabago

Herbert Rabago  jail booking photo 

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of murdering another man in Washington County last month was arrested Thursday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified Herbert Rabago, 35, as the suspect in the Feb. 18 shooting death of Jeremy Lee Covey.

A warrant was out for Rabago’s arrest and on Thursday just after 8 p.m., police officers in Beaverton saw a vehicle associated with him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was spotted with Rabago inside it near Southwest 149th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road.

Beaverton police tried to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued through the city and ended near the Beaverton Central Max Station, where Rabago ran on foot.

WCSO said Rabago was apprehended and taken into custody. No one was injured in the pursuit or arrest.

Rabago was booked into the Washington County Jail and now faces the following charges: second-degree murder, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, attempting to elude police and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Rabago is scheduled to be in court for arraignment at 3 p.m. Friday. 

