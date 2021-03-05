BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of murdering another man in Washington County last month was arrested Thursday night.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified Herbert Rabago, 35, as the suspect in the Feb. 18 shooting death of Jeremy Lee Covey.
A warrant was out for Rabago’s arrest and on Thursday just after 8 p.m., police officers in Beaverton saw a vehicle associated with him, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle was spotted with Rabago inside it near Southwest 149th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road.
Beaverton police tried to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued through the city and ended near the Beaverton Central Max Station, where Rabago ran on foot.
WCSO said Rabago was apprehended and taken into custody. No one was injured in the pursuit or arrest.
Rabago was booked into the Washington County Jail and now faces the following charges: second-degree murder, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, attempting to elude police and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Rabago is scheduled to be in court for arraignment at 3 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.