Man accused of murder in Gresham found not guilty

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A jury Friday found a man accused in a deadly shooting in 2016 not guilty.
Demarco “Buddy” Streeter, of Portland, was arrested at a home in Vancouver in February last year in connection to the crime, which had occurred months earlier.
Police said after Streeter was arrested, evidence was located in the home on East 29th Street connected to the shooting death of 29-year-old Harry Deonte Brogdon Jr., also of Portland.
Brogdon was found shot to death in the 18000 block of Southeast Stephens Circle in Gresham in November 2016.
Streeter was facing charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the crime.
He was found not guilty Friday on the murder and unlawful use of a weapon charge. The jury did find him guilty on the felon in possession of a firearm charge.
He will be due in court for sentencing, but the date has not been set.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.