PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say there could be other victims after a man allegedly offered to pay at least six minors for sexual contact in Portland.
Jordan Lin Johnson, 29, is charged with six counts of purchasing sex with a minor, a Class C felony, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
According to police, some of Johnson’s alleged conduct occurred near David Douglas High School off Southeast 135th Avenue. Johnson was arrested Monday off Southeast Tibbetts Street in Gresham.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help determining if there are additional victims.
According to law enforcement, Johnson approached at least six minor females Aug. 21 and asked if they needed a ride. In two incidents, Johnson contacted two minor females at the same time; the other two separate incidents each involved only one minor, according to the attorney’s office.
All of the minors when contacted said they did not need a ride and attempted to separate themselves, the attorney’s office says. Johnson allegedly offered some of the minors money to get inside his vehicle.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit continue to investigate and the attorney’s office cannot release any additional information.
Anyone who can help is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0400 and reference case number 19-288651.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
