SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Thursday night after police say he came to the Salem Police Department during a demonstration and aimed a gun at protesters before firing a round into the air.
According to SPD, a group of about 20 people gathered outside the department to advocate for police abolishment. Outside the station, the protesters came together to chalk the sidewalks in front of the building.
SPD said protests have become frequent in recent weeks, so officers were monitoring the group from a distance in an effort to “not incite the demonstration further.”
During the protest, police said a man drove up to the sidewalk and stepped out of his vehicle while armed with a shotgun. The man approached the group, pointed the gun at the protesters and shot one round at the sky.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police identified the man as Larry McFarland, age 75 of Keizer.
At the scene, SPD said officers called more united and yelled at McFarland to drop his weapon. He refused, and instead got into his truck and left the area, according to police.
McFarland was located a few blocks from the station and officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
Police took McFarland into custody and taken back to the station he had just left. Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and McFarland was arrested.
He faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and two counts of menacing.
McFarland was booked into the Marion County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Marion County Circuit Court annex at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
