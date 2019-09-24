PORTLAND, OR – A 58-year-old man is facing animal abuse charges for allegedly choking and punching a dog in Portland.
Paul Rennells is facing a charge of aggravated animal abuse in the first degree after court documents say he pinned the German Shepherd against a van near East Burnside and Southeast 119th Avenue Monday.
Portland police and a Multnomah County Animal Services officer responded after a witness reported the incident.
Rennells when confronted by the witness said he hit the dog, named Chino, because she bit him, according to court documents. Rennells during an interview with law enforcement claimed he held the dog by the collar but never hit her, court papers state.
Officers in court documents noted a small cut on Rennells’ knuckle above his ring finger and redness in Chino’s left ear.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.