MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 52-year-old man is facing a 65-count sex crimes indictment, which includes charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Law enforcement located and arrested Jose Luiz Monje-Reyez in Milwaukie earlier this month. He is facing 43 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, 13 counts of sodomy in the first degree, five counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and four counts of rape in the first degree.
According to the attorney’s office, the alleged abuse occurred in Multnomah County and involved one female victim from when she was nine years old through her early teen years. The indictment accuses Monje-Reyez of using forcible compulsion on the victim to commit some of the alleged sex crimes.
Monje-Reyez is scheduled to appear in court July 22 for an arraignment on the indictment. The Portland Police Bureau in cooperation with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
