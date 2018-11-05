WHITE CITY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies in southern Oregon over the weekend arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing another man while armed with a weapon described as a cattle prod.
Ricardo Batres-Escobar was arrested Sunday after a brief standoff at a mobile home park in White City, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies around 4 p.m. said Batres-Escobar refused to exit a home in the 2700 block of Falcon Street.
Batres-Escobar came outside after about 45 minutes of negotiations and was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies had been searching for Batres-Escobar since Oct. 11. Batres-Escobar on Oct. 11 is accused of robbing a White City man with a cattle prod.
Batres-Escobar was lodged in jail on charges related to the robbery and on a no-bail probation violation warrant.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.