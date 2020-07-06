PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing a bias crime charge for allegedly yelling and pointing a knife at a Black park ranger in Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Zachary Allen Hantz, 30, is facing charges including one count of bias crime in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of menacing.
Court documents state Hantz on July 5 threatened to hurt the Bureau of Parks & Recreation ranger near West Burnside Street and Northwest Park Avenue.
Court documents allege that Hantz on July 5 started walking aggressively toward the victim while yelling racial hate speech. He then pulled out a knife and pointed it toward the victim, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, as Hantz confronted the park ranger, a community member who is also Black saw what was happening and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Hantz then started screaming at and point the knife in the direction of the community member, court documents state. Law enforcement later arrested Hantz into custody without incident.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned the park ranger had initially contacted a person inside the North Park Blocks when Hantz approached. No injuries were reported.
