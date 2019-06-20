PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One of the men accused of setting booby traps along a southeast Portland bike path was sentenced this week.
Antonio Tolman-Duran, 27, pleaded no contest to recklessly endangering another person on Monday. He was sentenced to time served, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service, and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.
Tolman-Duran and Justin J. Jones were arrested in Nov. 2018 after officers responded to a reported of an injured bicyclist on the Interstate 205 Multi-Use Path near Southeast Division Street.
During the investigation, they learned that the victim was traveling north while riding her bicycle on the I-205 Multi-Use Path when she became entangled and injured by material strung across the path.
Police said they found woven string that spanned the path just south of SE Division Street while searching the scene.
A responding officer saw Tolman-Duran, Jones and one other person standing near the scene.
According to court documents, the officer noted Jones was wearing a onesie with a roll of string in a belly pocket and asked why the group had set the trap.
Tolman-Duran told the officer they had wanted to target the homeless because “we don’t want them around here”, according to court documents.
Officers located two additional traps along the path.
Jones is awaiting his sentencing after being indicted on assault and reckless endangering charges in Nov. 2018.
The third person found at the scene with Tolman-Duran and Jones was initially arrested, but no formal charges have been filed against them.
