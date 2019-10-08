WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One of three people arrested on child sex abuse charges has been indicted for six crimes related to two additional victims, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Benito Juarez-Hernandez was arrested in May, along with his brother, Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez, and Cupertino’s ex-wife, Diana Rodriguez.
Benito, Cupertino and Diana are and accused of abusing at least five children in the Beaverton and Aloha areas. The abuse started about 15 years ago and continued until this year, when it was first reported to law enforcement, according to investigators.
A grand jury indicted Benito on new charges Sept. 19, including four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. Benito’s bail is now set at $4.25 million.
According to the sheriff’s office, the most recent case came to light as a result of media coverage regarding Benito’s earlier indictment. Detectives continue to investigate and believe there are additional victims of the suspects in this case; anyone with information is asked call 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
