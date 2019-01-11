GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of sexually abusing a child he met at a religious gathering in Multnomah County and investigators are asking for the public’s help to determine if there are more victims.
A five-count indictment against 52-year-old Edward Stanley Rogers was unsealed Thursday.
Investigators said Rogers befriended members of a family, including a child, at a religious gathering. Rogers is accused of sexually abusing the child on multiple occasions over a three-year period.
Police believe Rogers may have attended multiple faith-based locations throughout the Portland area and invited families with children to gather at his home Gresham.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the names and specific locations of the organizations are not being released.
There is no indication Rogers was a staff member at any religious organization, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Rogers is facing five counts of first-degree sex abuse. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to call Gresham Police Detective Aaron Dressler at 503-823-0244.
