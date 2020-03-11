WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – A Warm Springs man has been charged with sexually abusing a minor on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation nearly three decades ago, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, between January 1993 and January 1998, 69-year-old Austin Smith Sr., a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, is alleged to have knowingly engaged in abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12, the attorney’s office said.
Smith has been charged with two counts each of abusive sexual contact and sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted of the charges, Smith could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Smith was arrested on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and made an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday.
He was detained pending a six-day jury trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 12 before U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Jones.
The case was investigated by FBI Portland’s Safe Trails Task Force and the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify additional potential victims who may have had contact with Smith.
If you believe you or someone you know may be a victim or have more information about other potential crimes involving Smith, please contact the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
