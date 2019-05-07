GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy and a Gresham police officer with a pellet air rifle has been indicted on several charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
The indictment was filed May 6 and charges Michael Lee Hart, 44, with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Hart was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday.
According to court documents, the investigation began April 24 when an 11-year-old boy was climbing a tree with his younger brother at a home in Gresham. Court documents state that while climbing the tree, the child heard something repeatedly hitting the tree, and was later shot in the back by a pellet and transported to an area hospital.
Doctors determined the pellet penetrated the boy’s back near the right of his spine and became lodged in his kidney. They said it would be too dangerous to remove.
Hart was later arrested after shooting at a Gresham police officer and his partner while they were conducting a traffic stop near the entrance to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Southeast 187th Avenue, court documents state.
As one of the officers was standing outside the patrol vehicle, both officers reported hearing a loud “pop and whistling noise,” according to court documents.
One of the officers was hit in the elbow by a pellet, which tore a hole through his uniform, according to a probable cause affidavit. The pellet became lodged in the officer’s arm and rested on a nerve, which made it too dangerous to be surgically removed, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Hart’s trailer and found a loaded .177-caliber pellet air rifle. They also found a bedroom window that was open and faced both the climbing tree and the location of the traffic stop. The window was covered by a screen that had several pellet-sized holes, according to court documents.
FOX 12 on April 26 spoke with a man who says he is the suspects caregiver and said the suspect suffers from several mental health issues. Police confirmed the suspect is a man who suffers from mental health issues.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
