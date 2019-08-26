WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of shooting two deputies near Hagg Lake earlier this month made his first court appearance related to the case Monday.
The shooting occurred at a home off Scoggins Valley Road after neighbors called law enforcement to report a man had stolen two guns from their locked gun cabinet, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Newly released court documents reveal Dante Halling stole a shotgun and rifle from the locked cabinet before running away into the woods.
Because of the terrain and the possibility that the man was armed, a massive search was launched with K-9 teams, air support and SWAT teams. Hours later, a tactical team tracked down the suspect crouched in thick brush and a shootout ensued, with Dante Halling shooting at deputies first, the sheriff’s office says.
Dante shot two deputies before he was injured in return fire; he has been receiving treatment at a hospital and was booked into jail Friday, which is why he made his first court appearance Monday.
The two deputies that were shot were later identified as Corporal Jeremy Braun and Deputy Chris Iverson. Braun was seriously injured and continues to recover at OHSU. Iverson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital the night of the shooting.
According to court records, Braun gave Halling orders, officers heard gunshots coming from the spot where Halling had been crouched, and Braun fell backward to the ground after being shot by a Remington 20-gauge shotgun. That’s when court records say Iverson realized he’d been shot in the left arm. Deputies returned fire, injuring Halling, according to court documents.
Dante Monday appeared in a Washington County courtroom, where is facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault. He was provided a public defender while in court. His lawyer wanted to plead not guilty, but the judge said that will have to wain until Halling’s preliminary hearing, which will be held next week.
The judge Monday imposed a bail of $500,000.
