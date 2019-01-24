KELSO, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing a gas station market clerk in Kelso appeared in front of a judge Thursday morning.
D'Anthony Leslie Williams, 19, is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and violation of the uniform controlled substance act (VUSCA).
Police say Williams is the suspect who robbed and shot 30-year-old Kayla Chapman as she worked her regular overnight shift at Holt's Quik Chek early Tuesday morning.
The suspected shooter took off, sparking a manhunt based in part on a surveillance image showing him with a gun and a white getaway car, which police later said had been stolen.
Chapman was able to call 911 herself and said she had been shot. Officers arrived to the gas station within minutes, but Chapman passed away from her injuries.
Autopsy results from the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office revealed that Chapman was shot in the left neck and chest.
In court Thursday, the judge said officers noted a scar on the suspected shooter's hand, and a surveillance image of him with a gun given to the media caught the attention of multiple people that recognized him.
The judge also revealed for the first time a detailed account of what happened during the robbery, including video that shows the suspect appear to try to immediately fire that gun before he made any demands, but the gun originally did not shoot.
“The suspect approached Chapman, who was behind the counter, pointed the gun at Chapman. Appeared to attempt to fire it. He then racked the slide, pointed it at her again. On the other side of the counter, Chapman was trying to walk away. He handed Chapman the backpack, she walked to the cash register, opened the till, and started placing money in the backpack. The suspect reached in the till, grabbed the money and placed it in the backpack. Chapman turned her back on the suspect grabbing what appeared to be cigarettes on the back wall – placing packs in the backpack. The suspect grabbed Chapman’s cell phone, put in the backpack. Pointed the handgun at Chapman, fired one shot and fled the store in a waiting vehicle," the judge said Thursday.
The judge said investigators were able to track down Williams where his girlfriend lived in Camas around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a juvenile probation officer said he reviewed the surveillance photo and recognized him as someone he supervised.
The judge also said a woman who Williams knew reported her car stolen after seeing in media reports that it had been used in the robbery, and identified Williams as the suspect.
When Williams was arrested, police said they also found meth on him.
FOX 12 learned this is not the first time Williams has targeted a gas station clerk.
Five years ago, police arrested Williams when he was 14-years old for committing a different robbery at an ARCO station in Vancouver and holding the clerk at knifepoint.
In 2014, FOX 12 spoke with a customer who was in the store at the time and said Williams held a knife to his throat before demanding money from him and stealing cigarettes.
"And he came running at me, pushed me up against the cooler and put the knife to my neck and was telling me, 'drop the phone, drop the phone.'"
Now, Williams faces up to life in prison. He is due back in court next Thursday, but is being held without bail until then.
Police are still looking for two other people they believe were passengers in Williams' car while he committed the robbery.
Anyone who has information on them or their whereabouts is asked to contact Kelso police at 360-423-1270.
