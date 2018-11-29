PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man accused of shooting and killing man in southeast Portland pleaded not guilty Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said.
Nathan Wayne Moore was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement.
Moore was arrested on Nov. 19 following a shooting investigation.
Police responded to the Court Louise Apartments on the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 6 a.m.
Officers found blood on the ground in the parking lot and learned an injured man, later identified as Dominique Eivers, 41, had been moving toward Southeast 131st Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
As the investigation continued, officers learned Eivers flagged down a driver, who took him to a Portland hospital. Eivers died while at the hospital.
Moore was arrested at a residence located within the crime scene, according to the district attorney's office.
According to the indictment, Moore "did unlawfully and intentionally cause the death" of Eivers.
Moore has entered a plea of not guilty on all charges. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2019.
