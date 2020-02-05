VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man who is accused of shooting and killing a teen in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.
Antoine Steven Archer, 20, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Archer was arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5200 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and located the victim, Trevonta Billie Steven Burks, 18. Police said Burks had been shot in the chest and died at the scene.
According to court documents, video surveillance from the Quick Stop Smoke Shop at Northeast Stapleton and East Fourth Plain Boulevard shows Burks walking towards a car where Archer is sitting.
Police said Burks and Archer knew each other.
Burks is seen going to the driver's side. According to court documents, Burks and Archer then get into a physical fight.
Court documents state that Archer leaves the car and starts shooting at Burks. Archer then turns and runs. He can be seen holding his left hand.
According to police, they found seven bullet casings at the scene.
At around 3 p.m., Archer was located by police at an urgent care clinic with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was later taken to an area hospital to be treated.
Court documents state that after Archer was given his Miranda warning, he asked if there was a "deceased person" and was told there was. Archer began crying and said he "did not mean to hurt anyone" and that he was "shooting at the ground," according to court documents.
In court Wednesday, the judge set bail at $2 million.
Archer has no prior convictions.
The judge said because Archer fired a number of shots at a busy intersection in the middle of the day, he was a danger to the community.
