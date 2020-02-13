SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man is accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in east Salem earlier this year, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office says.
Law enforcement in January found Eduardo Flores Rodriguez, of Woodburn, injured inside a silver Chrysler 300 near Snoopy Lane Northeast and Linus Court Northeast. Rodriguez had been shot in the head, investigators said. Two other people were also shot.
Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead; The two other victims were treated and released, law enforcement said.
An indictment filed on Thursday charges Martin Steven Kirk-Varela, 26, with murder in the second degree with a firearm, attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, assault in the second degree with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kirk-Varela is currently lodged at the Marion County Jail serving a parole sanction, the attorney’s office says. He will appear in court for arraignment on Friday.
