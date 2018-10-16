PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting another man to death after a performance at the Moda Center earlier this month was arraigned Tuesday on an eight-count indictment, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Robert James, Jr., 35, allegedly shot 44-year-old Markell Devon Jones several times Oct. 5 along Northeast Multnomah Street and Wheeler Avenue. A man and a woman were also shot and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
Jones’ family said he and his friends were leaving the ‘Wild ‘n Out’ performance at the Moda Center.
According to police, a nearby officer witnessed the shooting and arrested James shortly after. Law enforcement recovered a firearm from the scene and seized it as evidence.
James pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the shooting Oct. 16.
Jones’ family after the shooting described him as a goofball with an incredible smile.
According to family members, Jones had three children and grandchildren, as well as several sisters and brothers, and more than 30 nieces and nephews.
The indictment Tuesday charges James with one count of murder with a firearm, one count of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the attorney’s office.
James is also charged with two counts of assault in the second degree with a firearm and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, the attorney’s office says.
