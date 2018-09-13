WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of slashing another man’s throat with a machete was sentenced to 38 years in prison Thursday.
Alan Lee Brock pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder, robbery and assault charges.
Police said Brock swung a machete and threatened to kill a Walmart greeter before slashing another man’s throat in Woodburn last year.
According to officers, he broke glass cabinets and stole ammunition for the 24-hour department store before getting in his car, aiming it at patrol car and, last minute, swerving over an embankment onto Stacy Allison Way. Officers said he stole the vehicle out of Springfield.
A short time later, police responded to reports of a man with a machete at an apartment complex on South Evergreen Road, where Brock allegedly tried to rob and assault a woman for her purse and car keys.
After the alleged assault, police said he broke through an apartment unit’s door and slashed three men with his machete. He cut one across the throat, police said. He slashed a second on the head and the third on his arm.
Officers found Brock in a nearby stairwell and arrested him.
