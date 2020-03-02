TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A California man is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to buy more than $5,000 in merchandise from retail stores in Tigard, Eugene, Salem, Hillsboro, and Medford.
Edwin Fuller, 41, of Los Angeles, is facing 10 counts of forgery in the first degree and four counts of theft.
The transactions occurred from Dec. 21, 2019 to Feb. 21 this year, according to investigators with the Tigard Police Department.
In Tigard, Fuller allegedly tendered nearly $2,000 in counterfeit bills during four transactions. 10 other transactions were made at Macy’s and JCPenny stores, with purchases ranging from $360 to $640, according to investigators.
Detectives worked with the department stores to identify and arrest Fuller. Law enforcement arrested him at the Portland airport after learning that he was being released from a jail in Clark County.
Investigators are now sharing information with law enforcement agencies and loss prevention specialists across the country, as they believe Fuller has been involved in similar incidents in other states.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Governor McCall was correct, Oregon needs border control.
