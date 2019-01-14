CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother in Vancouver made his first court appearance on Monday.
In court, prosecutors detailed the Friday afternoon attack, accusing Brian Toombs of using a pair of scissors or sheers to stab his mother, Sonya Toombs, from behind.
The attack left the 57-year-old woman with wounds on her head, neck and face - with at least two of the blows penetrating her brain.
Attorneys said the violent domestic assault came after a fight over Brian Toombs' lifestyle and money.
In an interview with investigators, prosecutors said Brian Toombs admitted to wanting to kill his mother, and having similar ill will for his father.
That information was enough for a judge to hold Brian Toombs on $500,000 bail.
It was also revealed in court that Brian Toombs, who is unemployed, has a history of marijuana and bath salt use, and takes medication for schizophrenia. Attorney's with the district attorney's office said they learned he hasn't been taking it regularly.
Sonya Toombs was still in critical condition Monday morning. Her family told FOX 12 she is improving.
Meanwhile, Brian Toombs, who is being charged with first-degree attempted murder, is due back in court Jan. 25.
