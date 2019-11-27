Man accused of stabbing people in Beaverton, facing attempted murder charge

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in Beaverton, according to police.
Officers responded to the 6500 block of Southwest Old Scholls Ferry Road around 1:45 a.m. and found the suspect, Marco Antonio Ortiz-Flores, 28, in the parking lot outside of his home. They found two people, a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, with serious but not life-threatening stab wounds inside of the home.
According to police, Ortiz-Flores was in a domestic partnership with the woman and was familiar with the man. Ortiz-Flores is facing charges including attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. Beaverton police continue to investigate.
