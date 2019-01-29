PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection to a triple stabbing that happened earlier this month.
On Tuesday morning, Xaire Johnson pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Jan. 18, 2019.
Officers responded to a transient camp in the area of Northeast 102 Avenue and Interstate 84 on the report of multiple people being stabbed. At the scene, officers found three people suffering from stab wounds.
Johnson was located near the scene and arrested.
According to court documents, the victims told detectives that Johnson approached the camp and accused the occupants of stealing from him. Johnson got into an argument with a woman who told Johnson to "leave their campground."
Court documents state that Johnson pulled out a knife from under his shirt and began stabbing the woman in the face.
Two men then came out of their tents and tried to stop the attack. The men were able to get the knife away from Johnson, according to court documents.
Both of the men sustained injuries while attempting to intervene.
Court documents state that Johnson told detectives that he confronted the victims about stealing from him. He said that the men "armed themselves with a shovel and stick, and the woman came up and tried to punch him."
According to court documents, Johnson admits to detectives that he drew his knife and stabbed all three victims.
Johnson's next court date is scheduled for March 11.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
