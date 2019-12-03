PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of starting dozens of fires throughout the Portland metro area has pleaded not guilty.
Allen Michael Singlehouse, 39, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to five counts of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson.
The charges are connected to multiple fires, including a four-alarm fire that occurred in northeast Portland in August.
In addition to the fire in August, Singerhouse sparked two dumpster fires, including one at Concordia University at the Columbia River Campus that caused an estimated $8,000 in damages, court documents state.
Detectives were able to identify Singerhouse as the suspect thanks to several community tips, including surveillance video from a northeast Portland business.
Singerhouse was arrested on Nov. 21.
During an interview with detectives, court documents state that Singerhouse admitted to starting "dozens" of fires around the city, but said he couldn't explain why he started them.
Singerhouse identified himself as the person seen on surveillance video from the four-alarm fire, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Singerhouse told detectives he intentionally lit the fire, but quickly rode off on his bike when it started burning out of control.
Singerhouse is due back in court on Jan. 13.
