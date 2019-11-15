TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A 26-year-old man was arrested for starting four fires in Tigard, all in the same morning, according to police.
Joseph Tyler Martinez was arrested Thursday afternoon near the Highway 217 overpass on Pacific Highway. He was lodged at the Washington County Jail, where is facing charges of arson in the first degree and two counts of reckless burning and criminal mischief.
According to law enforcement, Martinez was arrested after police and firefighters responded to a suspicious fire outside of a Tigard business in the 11000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.
The fire was extinguished before it caused serious damage, according to police, who say a witness provided them with a description of the suspect.
A second fire had been reported several hours earlier in a trash receptacle at a TriMet shelter near Southwest Main Street and Southwest Scoffins Street. As officers were finishing at that scene, another fire was reported just blocks away near the Tigard American Legion. Both fires were extinguished, but the fire near the Tigard American Legion caused minor damage to a fence.
A fourth fire was reported near the Union Gospel Mission on Pacific Highway, but no damage occurred, according to police. No injuries were reported at any of the fires.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.