WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with several overnight car thefts in West Linn, and investigators say there could be additional victims.
Elijah Cunningham, 40, was arrested on 14 charges, including unlawful entry into a vehicle, theft, identity theft, mail theft, criminal mischief, and a parole violation, according to West Linn police.
Cunningham over the past few weeks stole items from several vehicles in the Blankenship/Deebok area, including credit cards, cameras, and computers, according to investigators. Some vehicles were left unlocked, while others were damaged by Cunningham while attempting to gain entry, law enforcement says.
Cunningham was arrested in the parking lot of an apartment complex in West Linn Wednesday afternoon after officers saw him on a victim’s home security camera and recognized him from another ongoing investigation.
Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Citizens may also have video of a subject, possibly Cunningham, on their home security systems and are encouraged to report possible crimes and suspicious incidents to Officer Scott Swingle at sswingle@westlinnoregon.gov.
