SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a man accused of stealing refrigerators, water heaters, and dishwashers, among other items, from several new homes in Salem.
Officers on Saturday arrested Bryon Allen Kezer, 31, of Yamhill County, and searched his van. They found a furniture dolly and other items that linked Kezer to burglary scenes, along with a small amount of methamphetamine, according to investigators.
Kezer between Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 is accused of stealing three refrigerators, three microwaves, three water heaters, five dishwashers, one stove, flooring materials, and various tools from newly finished homes and job sites near Kale Street Northeast and Cordon Road Northeast.
Within 12 hours of detectives launching an investigation, Kezer stole a dishwasher from another home in the 400 block of Briar Court Northeast, according to law enforcement.
Investigators responded to that home and found the dishwasher and some of the other items Kezer allegedly stole. Kezer arrived at the home while detectives there and was arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail. According to police, Kezer was out on parole for a robbery charge in Yamhill County at the time of his arrest.
Investigators later found additional stolen property at two storage units in the Salem area.
Kezer is facing nine counts of burglary in the second degree, nine counts of theft in the first degree, one count of attempted burglary in the second degree, and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Detectives continue to investigate.
