MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of carjacking two people, hitting a man, and leading police on a chase through Multnomah County has now pleaded no contest to several charges.
Quinton Franklin originally pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Wednesday morning.
He has now pleaded no contest to charges of third-degree assault, hit-and-run with injuries, third-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and driving while under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
Franklin was arrested last August after police say he brandished a knife and forced his way into a teal Hyundai Santa Fe, which was already occupied by multiple people.
According to police, Franklin hit a pedestrian several times in the stolen vehicle. The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After hitting the pedestrian, police say Franklin continued onto Interstate 5 near Southwest Capitol Highway and somehow flipped the stolen car, climbed out of the wreckage and forced his way into nearby Toyota Camry.
Police pursued Franklin and took him into custody without incident along Southwest Multnomah Boulevard near Southwest 28th Avenue.
Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8.
