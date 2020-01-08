CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of stealing a yacht and running it aground off the Columbia River appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Travis Wagner, 20, made his first appearance for charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and theft of a motor vehicle.
Wagner was arrested Tuesday after police say he stole a rental car from a Budget Rental Car office off Northeast Fourth Plain Road and later dumped it in Washougal.
Investigators heard Wagner had later stolen a yacht from the Port of Camas-Washougal while they were headed to search the car. Clark County Marine Patrol deputies were launched and the Coast Guard was notified to watch out for the boat on Columbia River.
According to Vancouver police, Wagner beached the boat around 2:30 p.m. near the Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge before running into a nearby wooded area.
An officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife patrolling the refuge saw Wagner hiding in the bushes and notified police.
Officers, along with a police K-9, located Wagner and took him into custody.
Wagner was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries from the police dog. He was later booked into the Clark County Jail.
In court Wednesday, the judge said Wagner is also facing other charges from a previous case.
Wagner is expected to be back in court next week.
