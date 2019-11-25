PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested on domestic violence charges after police say he strangled a woman in north Portland.
Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive. Police said it was reported that a man was strangling a woman in a vehicle.
Police said the vehicle left the location, but an officer later located it.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop. Police said the officer did not pursue.
The vehicle was later located near Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street, but no one was inside. According to police, the vehicle was reported as stolen.
Police said the suspect had fled on foot. Officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as Demitri Ian Collins.
The woman involved was also located and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Collins was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and unlawful use of a vehicle.
